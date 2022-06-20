The Bull is back: Historic name restored at pub

Owners of the Hellesdon pub have confirmed it will be named The Bull once more. Pictured inset is district councillor Sue Prutton - Credit: The Bull/Broadland District Council

A watering hole is reverting back to its historic name after new bosses succumbed to years of punters' pressure to rename the business.

The Chestnut Tree in Hellesdon has been named The Bull once more as it prepares to open again under new management this summer.

Stonegate Group has taken over the Reepham Road pub which meant former tenant Gemma Burwood and her staff had to leave the building.

And the incoming bosses confirmed the pub's traditional name is returning as refurbishment of the premises nears completion ahead of the opening.

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon (Cons), has been campaigning for the pub to be renamed The Bull ever since it reopened as The Chestnut Tree in November 2018.

She said: "I am pleased it has been changed. I am not sure if this is because of the outcry but the name is good for preserving historic importance.

"It's good but it's a shame it has not been acknowledged the pub is in Hellesdon rather than Norwich on the promotional literature.

"I am proud we are a parish and not a town and I would have liked to have seen better acknowledgment of the fact The Bull is in Hellesdon."

Many customers continued to refer to the boozer as The Bull even when it was officially called The Chestnut Tree.

The name derives from cattle being transported along the route to Norwich Market.

Those transporting the cattle would stop at a shack near the site of the present pub for a drink.

Sue Prutton, district councillor for Hellesdon (Cons), said: "It's a popular name and I think it's a good idea to change it back to that name.

"Locals who used and loved it were disappointed when it became The Chestnut Tree. The roundabout has not changed its name and everyone calls it The Bull."

In a post on its new Facebook page promoting The Bull, the owners stated the new business will include a menu of pub classics and drinks.

The pub will be dog-friendly and it will include menu options for children.

The pub will be open daily and will live TV sports for customers.