Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

The Bull is back: Historic name restored at pub

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:47 PM June 20, 2022
Owners appears to be promoting the Hellesdon pub as The Bull on social media.

Owners of the Hellesdon pub have confirmed it will be named The Bull once more. Pictured inset is district councillor Sue Prutton - Credit: The Bull/Broadland District Council

A watering hole is reverting back to its historic name after new bosses succumbed to years of punters' pressure to rename the business.

The Chestnut Tree in Hellesdon has been named The Bull once more as it prepares to open again under new management this summer. 

Stonegate Group has taken over the Reepham Road pub which meant former tenant Gemma Burwood and her staff had to leave the building. 

And the incoming bosses confirmed the pub's traditional name is returning as refurbishment of the premises nears completion ahead of the opening. 

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date 

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date - Credit: The Bull

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon (Cons), has been campaigning for the pub to be renamed The Bull ever since it reopened as The Chestnut Tree in November 2018.

She said: "I am pleased it has been changed. I am not sure if this is because of the outcry but the name is good for preserving historic importance. 

"It's good but it's a shame it has not been acknowledged the pub is in Hellesdon rather than Norwich on the promotional literature.

"I am proud we are a parish and not a town and I would have liked to have seen better acknowledgment of the fact The Bull is in Hellesdon." 

Shelagh Gurney

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Many customers continued to refer to the boozer as The Bull even when it was officially called The Chestnut Tree. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
  2. 2 Warning to keep dogs out of stagnant 'vinegar pond' in city park
  3. 3 Three arrested after BMW stopped by police
  1. 4 Spice Girls-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich
  2. 5 5 former Norwich nightclubs where people went for their first big night out
  3. 6 Homeless idea raised for former Barclays bank up for sale
  4. 7 'Rarely available and unique' former school for sale in Norwich
  5. 8 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
  6. 9 Can you spot yourself at sold-out Kisstory event in Chapelfield Gardens?
  7. 10 Safety fears raised over roundabout upgrade near A47

The name derives from cattle being transported along the route to Norwich Market.

Those transporting the cattle would stop at a shack near the site of the present pub for a drink. 

Sue Prutton, district councillor for Hellesdon (Cons), said: "It's a popular name and I think it's a good idea to change it back to that name. 

"Locals who used and loved it were disappointed when it became The Chestnut Tree. The roundabout has not changed its name and everyone calls it The Bull." 

Sue Prutton, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon 

Sue Prutton, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Submitted

In a post on its new Facebook page promoting The Bull, the owners stated the new business will include a menu of pub classics and drinks. 

The pub will be dog-friendly and it will include menu options for children. 

Stonegate has submitted a planning application to alter the look of the Chestnut Tree pub in Hellesdon 

Stonegate has submitted a planning application to alter the look of the Chestnut Tree pub in Hellesdon - Credit: Technical Signs

The pub will be open daily and will live TV sports for customers.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Alex Greenland, inset, was furious that they could not secure a ticket for their carer

'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on the scene of the gas explosion at Norwich Market.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Scott Cordy, inset, of Pedal Addiction has confirmed the business is closing for good

Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
CCF_whitefriars_norwich_jun22

Norwich Live News

Drivers face delays of 30 minutes in city centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon