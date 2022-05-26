Rumours Sweet Briar Road will close again QUASHED by council

Sweet Briar Road is set to reopen before the end of May - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With Sweet Briar Road's reopening just days away, city folk are worried that this may not be for long.

Rumours are circulating that the thoroughfare - which has been closed for more than three months and is set to reopen at the end of May - would close at some point for waterproofing works.

Sweet Briar Road has been closed since February 17 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

However a Norfolk County Council spokeswoman has put an end to the speculation, saying news of another closure is "not accurate".

She explained that workman took the opportunity to carry out routine maintenance works while Sweet Briar Road was already closed for Anglian Water repairs to "cut future disruption".

The team explored a range of potential highway maintenance and concluded no action was required at this time.

She added that the team did bring forward routine maintenance work including vegetation cutting and drain cleaning.

It comes after Anglian Water confirmed this week the route is "still on track" to reopen before the end of the month.