New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair

The south view of Sweet Briar Road where Anglian Water continues to work to reopen the busy highway - Credit: Anglian Water

With frustrations mounting as delays push back the reopening Sweet Briar Road, newly-released images give an insight into the complex work being undertaken.

The pictures, provided by Anglian Water, show the progress made in the three months since the highway was shut.

The closure of the road on February 17 - which makes up part of the city ring road - has caused mayhem in and around Norwich, impacting traffic, residential areas, schools and businesses.

This week councillors aired their frustrations over the progress of the works to repair the embankment under Sweet Briar Road, after a water main burst three months ago.

The latest images show the progress made to secure the embankment below the highway, which was damaged by a burst water main.

The new pipeline section has been laid at Sweet Briar Road, as works continue to secure the damaged embankment and reopen the busy city thoroughfare - Credit: Anglian Water

A new pipeline section has been laid along the side of the road, with resurfacing works under way to restore tarmac washed away.

Cllr Maxine Webb said: "It looks like they've made quite a lot of progress.

"The new water main was tested on Thursday and I have been told Anglian Water is still on schedule for work to be completed by May 31.

Maxine Webb, Labour county councillor for Norwich's Wensum ward. - Credit: Maxine webb

"So we will see.

"The photos are reassuring. What I'd seen before were horrifying and really showed the amount of work still left to be done.

"I know that they are making progress."

She added of Anglian Water: "They have said that there is still a considerable amount of work to do but it looks a lot better than it did."

Sweet Briar Road on February 17, the day the embankment below collapsed - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "The initial work on the embankment has been completed and we have begun replacing the damaged pipe.

"Once the work on the pipe is complete we will finalise the remainder of the reinstatement of the embankment."

When asked if working overnight was a possibility to speed up repair works, an Anglian Water spokeswoman said that teams have been working extended working hours - including weekends - and remain focused on getting the job done as quickly and safely as possible.

She added: "We would like to thank everyone for the patience while this emergency work is taking place, and apologise for the disruption this is causing to road users.”

Queues on Hellesdon Road, just off Sweet Briar Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant



