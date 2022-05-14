New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair
- Credit: Anglian Water
With frustrations mounting as delays push back the reopening Sweet Briar Road, newly-released images give an insight into the complex work being undertaken.
The pictures, provided by Anglian Water, show the progress made in the three months since the highway was shut.
The closure of the road on February 17 - which makes up part of the city ring road - has caused mayhem in and around Norwich, impacting traffic, residential areas, schools and businesses.
This week councillors aired their frustrations over the progress of the works to repair the embankment under Sweet Briar Road, after a water main burst three months ago.
The latest images show the progress made to secure the embankment below the highway, which was damaged by a burst water main.
A new pipeline section has been laid along the side of the road, with resurfacing works under way to restore tarmac washed away.
Cllr Maxine Webb said: "It looks like they've made quite a lot of progress.
"The new water main was tested on Thursday and I have been told Anglian Water is still on schedule for work to be completed by May 31.
Most Read
- 1 Will Sweet Briar Road repairs be completed by the end of the month?
- 2 Where to watch thousands of dominoes topple through Norwich
- 3 ANOTHER shop in major city street will soon be empty
- 4 Man given flat just THREE DAYS before he'd have to live out of car
- 5 Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns with stalls, live music and 'great food'
- 6 'Rarely available' Victorian home in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- 7 Families fed up with 'ludicrous' lights causing chaos on their road
- 8 City to be given a say on million pound street plans
- 9 Investigation launched after disabled woman stranded at bus stop
- 10 Revealed: Where Japanese knotweed has been spotted in Norfolk
"So we will see.
"The photos are reassuring. What I'd seen before were horrifying and really showed the amount of work still left to be done.
"I know that they are making progress."
She added of Anglian Water: "They have said that there is still a considerable amount of work to do but it looks a lot better than it did."
A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "The initial work on the embankment has been completed and we have begun replacing the damaged pipe.
"Once the work on the pipe is complete we will finalise the remainder of the reinstatement of the embankment."
When asked if working overnight was a possibility to speed up repair works, an Anglian Water spokeswoman said that teams have been working extended working hours - including weekends - and remain focused on getting the job done as quickly and safely as possible.
She added: "We would like to thank everyone for the patience while this emergency work is taking place, and apologise for the disruption this is causing to road users.”