Sweet Briar Road closure to continue 'for at least another month'

Roadworks in other parts of the city, such as at Low Road and Riverside Close (pictured), have been halted while works continue along Sweet Briar Road - Credit: Mathew Foulkes

City commuters are set for weeks of continued mayhem as the reopening of a busy Norwich thoroughfare is pushed back.

Sweet Briar Road has been closed since February 17 after the embankment below the road collapsed to a burst water pipe.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman previously said that the road was due to reopen on March 31, with ongoing roadworks in surrounding areas suspended in the meantime.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed after the embankment collapsed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

However, an Anglian Water spokeswoman explained the road will remain closed until at least the end of April.

She said: "Once the work on the embankment is completed our teams will be repairing the damaged pipe.

"During this time the road will remain closed and we expect this to continue for at least another month.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to road users and thank them for their patience while we undertake this emergency work."