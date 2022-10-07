Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout

A view of St Stephens Street from a cyclist's GoPro. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign - Credit: Derek Williams/Thomas Woods

People on bikes are having to slalom down a busy stretch of city road in order to avoid departing buses.

St Stephens Street reopened on Wednesday after it had been closed since January as part of a £6.1m redevelopment project.

This has meant new bus bays and crossings have been installed.

But fears have been expressed over the risk of accidents due to inadequate visibility for bus drivers swinging out of the new sawtooth bays.

Derek Williams, spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, said: "The new road layout is absolutely lethal for cyclists. It's going to be very dangerous.

"If you can’t see the driver's mirror, they can’t see you.

"So the drivers have to hope that any cyclist coming from behind realises what’s happening and gives room."

A safety audit report prepared by highways for the county council in April 2020 also raised concerns over the layout of the road.

Highways recommended the council reconsidered the appropriateness of sawtooth bus stops in an on-street situation.

But the designer disagreed, stating the proposed layouts had been tested at a bus depot.

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Whilst the scheme does include additional facilities for cycle parking, the wider improvements in this area are primarily focused on pedestrians and public transport.

"No increased risk to cyclists has been identified through the design or safety audit process or in other areas of the country where saw tooth arrangements have successfully been in place for a number of years.

“However, it must be noted that St Stephens Street was already and still is a busy area so it may be preferable for some cyclists to choose to use the quieter and more appropriate designated pedalway routes."

Cyclist Liam Calvert, a frequent user of the road, said: "No matter where in the road you are positioned you are always going to be in the blind spot of the bus driver as they pull out.

"The design would be fine if it was a bus station but it isn't.

"Bus drivers are going to find it stressful. It will almost certainly lead to conflict."