St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops

Bus passengers heading back to a major city centre route have been baffled to find it incomplete after months of closure and a £6.1m budget.

For the past 10 months St Stephens Street has been closed - diverting buses to other parts of the city and funnelling the public via narrow pathways.

But the busy thoroughfare reopened on October 4 since being closed in January.

However when passengers eagerly returned on Tuesday morning they found a key piece of infrastructure lacking.

Heading into the winter months, bus shelters and information signs are yet to be installed.

Norfolk County Council - which is behind the works - says they'll be installed in early 2023 and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Thomas Weir, 76, gets the bus from his home in Brundall and said: "It looks nice and I don't object to them putting in artistic seating and pavement bricks.

"But if the weather takes a nasty turn people are going to get soaked.

"It'll either be standing in the rain, sat on a wet bench, or annoy shop owners by standing in their entrances - all just to keep dry.

"It's already taken a long time to get the street sorted and this adds to everything."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Each stop in St Stephens Street will have a pole with a bus stop flag and timetable attached.

"The improvement scheme has also seen 18 new benches added to the area to allow people to sit and wait.

"The bus shelters will be installed in early 2023 and further details on their installation will be provided nearer the time."

Claire Pearson, 74, who lives in Eaton said: "It's a total waste of money.

"The system seemed to work just fine in the first place.

"With no shelters for people waiting for buses let's just hope we have a dry winter."

David Spooner, who lives in Dereham Road, added: "What happens in two months time when there's snow and there's no protection for people?

"How long will St Stephens Street be closed in order to install the bus shelters? It's a logical expectation for them to have been installed."