Sewage STILL leaking into river at waterside beauty spot

Sewage is leaking into the Wensum from a misconnected pipe in Thorpe Island - Credit: Archant

Work to fix a sewage leak spewing into the River Wensum at a city beauty spot is still yet to be completed.

Environmental fears were previously expressed about the hygiene levels of the water at Thorpe Island in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green in February.

The Environment agency - which is responsible for the disposal of sewage - previously revealed that a faulty pipe was the cause of the river pollution.

After repairing one break in the pipe, the public body then found a further misconnection which they said they were working to resolve.

The River Green in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Ian Mackie

A spokeswoman for the public body said: “The Environment Agency is continuing to work with our partners Broadland District Council and the Broads Authority to resolve the issue of the sewage disposal from Thorpe Island in Norwich as soon as possible."

Neither the Broads Authority or Thorpe St Andrew parish clerk Thomas Foreman have received any updates from the Environment Agency on the sewage.

Duncan Sears, 76, who has lived in Thorpe St Andrew for around 40 years, said: "It's going to be a costly job if they need to repair a sewage pipe underwater. The considerable amount of money it will cost is a problem.

"I imagine the majority of people in Thorpe St Andrew are not aware of the problem but it has been going on for some time."

Mr Sears was among those to previously raised question marks over a stationary vessel called Utopia which was bobbing along the river in River Green.

The vessel which had been dubbed an "eyesore" has been moved to private moorings in Thorpe Island, the Broads Authority confirmed.

The boat which appears to have been abandoned in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green - Credit: Duncan Sears

The boat was not breaching any bylaws and was not overstaying on any of the moorings they are responsible for, the body continued.

A spokesman for the Broads Authority said: "The boat is compliant. It is not a hazard to navigation and has not had any notices placed upon it by the Broads Authority."

The public should report suspected pollution to the Environment Agency's free 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.