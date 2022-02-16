Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot

A boat called Utopia has been moored in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is Mark Appel of Bishy Barney Day Boats - Credit: Contributed

A grimy old boat bobbing in the middle of a picturesque river spot has prompted complaints that it is an "eyesore".

The boat - which is called Utopia - has been tied up in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green for more than two weeks.

The Broads Authority was notified about Utopia but believes the boat is compliant.

However the town council disagrees, saying it is in breach of conditions and a byelaw enforcement notice has been issued.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council also previously said it only wanted "aesthetically pleasing boats which are kept to a high standard".

Duncan Sears, 75, who has lived in Thorpe St Andrew for almost 40 years, is among those to raise concern over the sorry-looking boat.

He said: "It's an old boat and I have my doubts about whether it would even have an engine.

"I go down there quite often as it is a picturesque place but this is spoiling that."

Mr Sears said the boat had been moved on Tuesday mid-afternoon.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council's website also states there is 24-hour free mooring at River Green with no return within 24 hour.

The council has a mooring management scheme in place for commercial use which has been introduced for the likes of Mark Appel from Bishy Barney Day Boats.

Mr Appel said: "I suspect it used to belong to people nearby and it has been sold to someone.

"It has been there for about three weeks now. I do not think there is anyone living there."

The council spokesman added: "We do not hesitate in taking action on mooring breaches, but the owner of the boat must be allowed reasonable time to comply with the notice, with court action being a final option.

"If the owner continues not to comply with the notice, this will be the next step."

But a spokesman for the Broads Authority countered: "This boat is compliant and is not a hazard to navigation. It has not had any notices placed upon it by the Broads Authority.

"It is now believed to have been moved to private moorings on Thorpe Island."