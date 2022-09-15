Did you know about the city's 100-year-old hidden park?

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, speaks during the James Stuart garden centenary celebrations. With him, from left, Ben Price, Lilian Hodgson, chair of the Friends; Sheriff Caroline Jarrold; and Charles Darwin Primary School pupils - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A secret oasis in the city centre has marked 100 years since its opening.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, and the Sherriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold, were invited to speak at the centenary commemoration of the James Stuart Garden.

This was after it had been postponed from July due to extreme heat.

At the event on Wednesday a minute's silence marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II was also observed.

Schoolchildren from Charles Darwin Primary School were also in attendance on Wednesday afternoon with their artwork of the garden on display for those attending to view.

Speaking at the start of the event, Dr Maguire said the event had been brought down to a more sombre level due to the passing of Her Majesty on Thursday.

He added: "Of course it is a very difficult time.

"The royal family has lost their mother, their grandmother. They are all grieving and it is sad for the palace, the nation and Norwich.

"We will now have a minute's silence to think about Her Majesty and the great loss."

The pause for reflection came as the Queen's coffin made its journey to the Palace of Westminster where it will lie in state until the morning of the state funeral on Monday.

Dr Maguire went on to speak about being privileged to attend the centenary commemoration of the garden.

He said: "This has been a beautiful garden for everybody to enjoy for 100 years and I must give a little shout out to Sir George Henry Morse who stood without a microphone to declare the garden open."

The garden is located at the junction of Recorder Road and St Faith's Lane as a tranquil spot between the bustle of Prince of Wales Road and Norwich Cathedral.

Ben Price, a committee member for the Friends of the James Stuart Garden and a city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, also spoke during the event.

Mr Price said: "This particular park was not in the best shape and was not looked after.

"Volunteers took it upon themselves to look after this beautiful and tranquil space for the community.

"Now more than ever there is a need to look after parks and biodiversity across the city and the country."

The committee can be contacted at friendsofjamesstuartgarden@gmail.com.

