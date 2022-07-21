Hidden oasis centenary celebration postponed by heatwave

The anniversary party for a hidden oasis in the city centre has been postponed because of the heatwave.

Located just off Prince of Wales Road, the James Stuart Garden turned 100 on July 19.

The Friends of the James Stuart Garden had invited the community to join them for the celebration.

The James Stuart Garden - Credit: Archant

James Stuart was married to Laura Colman, daughter of Jeremiah Colman, and the couple lived at Carrow Abbey where King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra dined with them when they opened the new Jenny Lind Hospital in 1900.

Their ancestor James Colman, an artist for Paint Out Norfolk, was due to attend the centenary as well as Norwich’s lord mayor and other dignitaries.

Artwork from pupils at Charles Darwin Primary School was going to be on display as well as singing, story-telling, a nature walk and tuk-tuks selling food and drink.

But the centenary celebration will now be taking place on a new date in early autumn.

The James Stuart Garden - Credit: Archant

Dr Lilian Hodgson, of the Friends of James Stuart Garden, said: "It was a big disappointment as we worked so hard to actually have our celebration on the actual centenary date of the opening of the garden.

"The only thing we could not plan for was the weather which scuppered us.

"We are not deterred and we will plan a wonderful event in the early autumn. We have to think about the public and not impose any unnecessary risks."

The opening ceremony of the James Stuart Garden in 1922 - Credit: Archant

The Dean of Norwich and headmaster of Norwich School had also accepted invites to attend.

Dr Hodgson added: "It was very much going to be a community event for all ages which would be all-encompassing and all-embracing for all who pass through it.

"A lot of people use the garden as short cut and to get into the city via the Cathedral Close. It is a good opportunity to stop and sit in the garden because it is so peaceful and charming."

Dr Lilian Hodgson is pictured on the right Michael McDonnell and Lorna McLaren - Credit: Archant

Lesley Grahame, Green city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward said: "It's such a shame that the celebration of 100 years of James Stuart Gardens won't be going ahead this week after residents' hard work.

Lesley Graham, Green Party city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet ward in Norwich. Pic: Green Party. - Credit: Green Party

"This garden has really brought the community together."