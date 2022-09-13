Bishop of Norwich pens letter to help children understand Queen's death

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, lights a candle in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The Bishop of Norwich has written a letter to the children of Norfolk and Waveney "to help them make sense" of the death of the Queen.

In his letter the Rt Reverend Graham Usher draws comparisons with the bees in his garden which "look to their queen to know what to do" and Her Majesty's reign over the country.

He added he had told his bees about how he felt sad about the death of the Queen, adding "it's okay to feel sad and to cry when someone dies".

He ended his letter by telling the children about King Charles, "a kind man who cares for the environment".

My letter to the children of Norfolk and Waveney to help them make sense of this time. #QueenElizabethII #KingCharlesIII pic.twitter.com/amEPvlweBB — Graham Usher (@bishopnorwich) September 13, 2022

It comes as Norwich Cathedral has announced a special service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty on September 15 at 7pm.

All are welcome to the service but it will also be livestreamed on the cathedral's Youtube channel.

A livestream of the Queen's state funeral beginning at 11am will also be shown in the cathedral's nave on September 19.