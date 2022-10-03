Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2022
St Stephens Street in Norwich

The revamp of St Stephens Street in Norwich has been criticised but Norfolk County Council's Martin Wilby (inset) says the city should be proud of the scheme - Credit: Archant

A £6.1m revamp of one of Norwich's main shopping streets, due to finish this week after months of work, has already been branded a waste of money.

But council leaders have defended work on St Stephens Street, saying it is "something Norwich should be proud of".

St Stephens Street in Norwich

St Stephens Street in Norwich has been revamped - Credit: Dan Grimmer

The road has been shut since January, but is due to open on Wednesday (October 5), following nine months of disruption.

The work, paid for using cash from the government's Transforming Cities scheme, includes new 'sawtooth' bus parking bays, wider pavements, crossing points and seating.

St Stephens Street in Norwich

New seating has been installed in St Stephens Street as part of the revamp - Credit: Dan Grimmer

But it has been criticised by Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council and Brian Watkins, who leads the Liberal Democrat group.

Norfolk county councillor Steve Morphew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Morphew said: "I'd have rather seen the money better spent on ways in which we could have really improved how people get in and out of the city centre.

"This came from the Transforming Cities fund and I don't see anything transformative about it."

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Mr Watkins, who was among councillors who voted to approve the scheme in June last year, said: "I think there are big question marks over whether this work has been value for money.

"I had significant doubts when this first came forward and I still have doubts now."

St Stephens Street in Norwich

One of the sawtooth bus bays in St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Mr Watkins said a sawtooth bus bay scheme on the Isle Of Wight has just been removed and questioned whether the council might end up doing likewise in St Stephens Street.

Artist's impression of St Stephens Street Norwich revamp

An artist's impression of what the revamped St Stephens Street could look like. This image includes one of the 'sawtooth' bus bays. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But Martin Wilby, Conservative-run County Hall's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "This scheme has transformed an important part of the city centre and is something Norwich should be proud of.

"The look and feel of the area is much improved, making it a more enjoyable place to work, shop and travel.

"We also recognise St Stephens Street is an important transport hub, which is why we have increased the bus service capacity and created additional space for waiting passengers.”

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure - Credit: Simon Parkin

A council spokesman said the sawtooth bus bay on the Isle of Wight was designed differently to those in St Stephens Street.

The £6.1m bill for the scheme also includes changes to Surrey Street and Red Lion Street.

While St Stephens Street is due to reopen, Red Lion Street will be shut in both directions from Thursday, October 13, until Tuesday, October 18, so work can be done on bus bays there.

