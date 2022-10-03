St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears

The revamp of St Stephens Street in Norwich has been criticised but Norfolk County Council's Martin Wilby (inset) says the city should be proud of the scheme - Credit: Archant

A £6.1m revamp of one of Norwich's main shopping streets, due to finish this week after months of work, has already been branded a waste of money.

But council leaders have defended work on St Stephens Street, saying it is "something Norwich should be proud of".



The road has been shut since January, but is due to open on Wednesday (October 5), following nine months of disruption.

The work, paid for using cash from the government's Transforming Cities scheme, includes new 'sawtooth' bus parking bays, wider pavements, crossing points and seating.



But it has been criticised by Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council and Brian Watkins, who leads the Liberal Democrat group.



Mr Morphew said: "I'd have rather seen the money better spent on ways in which we could have really improved how people get in and out of the city centre.

"This came from the Transforming Cities fund and I don't see anything transformative about it."



Mr Watkins, who was among councillors who voted to approve the scheme in June last year, said: "I think there are big question marks over whether this work has been value for money.

"I had significant doubts when this first came forward and I still have doubts now."



Mr Watkins said a sawtooth bus bay scheme on the Isle Of Wight has just been removed and questioned whether the council might end up doing likewise in St Stephens Street.



But Martin Wilby, Conservative-run County Hall's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "This scheme has transformed an important part of the city centre and is something Norwich should be proud of.

"The look and feel of the area is much improved, making it a more enjoyable place to work, shop and travel.

"We also recognise St Stephens Street is an important transport hub, which is why we have increased the bus service capacity and created additional space for waiting passengers.”



A council spokesman said the sawtooth bus bay on the Isle of Wight was designed differently to those in St Stephens Street.

The £6.1m bill for the scheme also includes changes to Surrey Street and Red Lion Street.

While St Stephens Street is due to reopen, Red Lion Street will be shut in both directions from Thursday, October 13, until Tuesday, October 18, so work can be done on bus bays there.