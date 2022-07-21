School route to be closed for a month for roadworks

A busy school route is being closed off during the summer holidays so essential works can take place.

Norfolk County Council has announced pavement resurfacing of Laundry Lane, in Thorpe St Andrew, will begin on Monday, August 1.

This is expected to last around four weeks and will be carried out in phases.

There will be access to homes from either end during the closure.

It comes after recent disruption caused by road closures in St Williams Way and the A1042 Ring Road in the town.

Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor John Fisher said: "This is good timing. It would have been mayhem to do it during the school term.

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor John Fisher - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Most of the repairs are a result of the Norfolk County Council rolling programme of path repairs with other bits being raised by local councillors as special requests to repair.

"Luckily our new area engineer is currently concentrating on Thorpe St Andrew. He has to balance time between Sprowston, Old Catton and Hellesdon."

Derek Williams, spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, recently hit out at the impact of constant roadworks on cyclists in the city following the announcement of the A1042 Ring Road works.

"The city is just a complete mess at the moment with roadworks," he said.

Commenting on the Laundry Lane work, a spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "The work is being carried out to resurface worn out pavement.

"In order to minimise disruption to businesses and residents, the work is being carried out in phases during the school holidays."

Laundry Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of the Laundry Lane works which will cost £22,500.

Nick Brewer, who runs The Little Park Café located just off Laundry Lane with his wife Natalie, is glad the roadworks are not taking place during term-time.

Natalie and Nick Brewer will be opening La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churro cafe in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Brewer said: "It does get very busy around school times. It can be chaos.

"We have just started our summer season. We do have lots of people driving but there are a lot of people who walk.

"I am not sure how these works will affect us."