Café celebrating first birthday with churros giveaway

A café in Thorpe St Andrew is celebrating its first birthday with a churros giveaway after being "blown away" by the local support.

Little Park Café opened in Sir George Morse Park in May 2021 as a new venture run by the Spanish street food business Chorizo and Churros.

Bringing a taste of Spain to the area, the spot has become a favourite with locals and is run by husband and wife Nick and Natalie Brewer, with their three children Oscar, Alfie, and Florence.

Mr Brewer said: "This year has been amazing and we've been blown away by the support we've received.

"We wanted to mark the occasion with everyone and give something back to our loyal customers."

On Sunday, May 15, the café will giveaway churros with every meal purchased, and its big paella pan will be set up outside to serve the classic Spanish dish to customers.

