Roadworks slammed a 'complete mess' as another cycle lane is closed
- Credit: Thomas Wood/Amanda Robb
Cyclists are furious as yet more county council works will see a bike lane suspended for more than a month.
The county council has announced a traffic order will affect the A1042 Ring Road in Thorpe St Andrew between Laundry Lane and Dussindale Drive for footpath works.
These works were scheduled to begin on Monday, July 4 and will last until Friday, August 19.
Thorpe St Andrew county councillor John Fisher (Cons) said the footpaths are in need of repairs after the authority has been receiving complaints for a while about the state of them.
But Derek Williams, spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, has hit out at the temporary suspension of cycle lanes for 47 days as part of the work.
He said: "Yet again there is no allowance for cyclists. This is just the latest in the series of anti-cycling measures they have been taking recently with regards to roadworks.
"The city is just a complete mess at the moment with roadworks. There is no provision for getting cycling through there along that busy road which is not acceptable at all."
A spokeswoman for the county council said: “We’re carrying out essential path maintenance on a stretch of the outer ring road between Pound Lane and Laundry Lane.
"The old damaged path surface will be completely removed and replaced, and the overgrown verge will be trimmed back to its original position.
"The path and adjacent eastbound cycleway will need to be closed for this work to be carried out.
"A temporary pedestrian path will be created. However due to the width of the road it will not be possible to offer a temporary eastbound cycleway so people on a bicycle will have the option of dismounting to use the temporary pedestrian path, or joining the road for this section of their journey."
This work is expected to start on Monday, August 22 and will be complete by Friday, October 7 weather permitting.
It comes after works for new cycle lanes with separator islands and changes to a pedestrian crossing have been taking place in St Williams Way nearby.