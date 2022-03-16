Hole in housing estate finally sorted after five-year battle

A hole appeared outside Valerie Humphries' garage in Sunny Hill in 2017 - and only now is it being fixed - Credit: Denise Bradley

A woman who spent nearly half a decade trying to get a hole near her home filled in has finally seen the work carried out.

Valerie Humphries, 74, contacted the Evening News' We'll Sort It campaign back in November in a bid to get the crater outside her garage in Sunny Hill, Lakenham repaired.

Mrs Humphries lives a road away in Suncroft with her husband Chris, 80.

The pair believe the hole - which appeared in 2017 - appeared following a water leak.

The couple filed numerous complaints to Norwich City Council to get the issue resolved - including three separate times over the summer after fencing was put up around the hole.

Following intervention from the Evening News, Mrs Humphries was promised that works to fix the gaping hole would be done before Christmas 2021, only to let down in the new year.

Frustrated to "still be at a stalemate" all these years later, she spoke of her relief that action was finally being taken to get the job done.

"It's getting there now, isn't it?" Mrs Humphries exclaimed, after workmen swarmed on the site this week.

"This has been going on for the best part of five years, would you believe it?

"I've never seen so many vans.

"Apparently the pipes are all bust under the ground, so they had to bring people in.

"I've waited a lifetime for people to get this sorted and they've all come at once."

The work is due to be finished before the end of the week.

She added: "There's been a lot of hammering as they've had to take a load of tarmac up.

"Vans and lorries are littering this little road," she said, noting that some workmen had come form as far as Liverpool, Kent and Cambridge to rectify the problem.

Norwich City Council is responsible for fixing the hole as it is on cobbled section in front of the driveways rather than on a public highway.

