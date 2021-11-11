Sorted! Gaping hole will FINALLY be fixed 'this side of Christmas'

Valerie Humphries is pleased the city council has eventually paid her a visit this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

A couple have been told that a large hole which has blocked access to their garage for years will at last be fixed.

Valerie Humphries, 74, and her husband Christopher, 80, turned to the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign about an unrepaired hole in front of the homeowner's garages in Lakenham.

The hole has been fenced off ever since it first appeared in 2017 - causing two garages to be blocked off at the back of Sunny Hill.

This obstructed Mrs Humphries when she used to set off for work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before her retirement in June.

After the Evening News contacted Norwich City Council about the issue earlier this week, Mrs Humphries was pleased to see the council finally pay her a visit.

She said: "Councillors came out to get a quote for the work on Tuesday. It's amazing how getting in touch with the Evening News meant they actually do something at last."

Before this week, Mrs Humphries had tried to report the problem to the council numerous times, including three times over the summer, only to be repeatedly met with little to no response.

But the deadlock looks to have finally been broken.

Mrs Humphries said: "The quote has gone through but they need to send it in. We were told it will be done this side of Christmas.

"We are really chuffed."

Valerie Humphries and Larry Poly, from Lakenham, whose garages have been blocked by a hole since 2017 - Credit: Danielle Booden

The gaping hole was caused by a water leak back in 2017.

Anglian Water confirmed this was not an issue related to them after Mrs Humphries said the council and water board "had been going around in circles" over the hole.

"We don’t have any assets in front of the garages as our pipes are out in the road," a spokeswoman for the water company said.

Norfolk County Council confirmed the hole has appeared on a cobbled section in front of the garages which is owned by the city council rather than being part of the public highway they are responsible for.

Norwich City Council has not commented.

