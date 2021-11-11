News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Sorted! Gaping hole will FINALLY be fixed 'this side of Christmas'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:00 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 3:15 PM November 11, 2021
Valerie Humphries is pleased the city council has eventually paid her a visit this week

Valerie Humphries is pleased the city council has eventually paid her a visit this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

A couple have been told that a large hole which has blocked access to their garage for years will at last be fixed. 

Valerie Humphries, 74, and her husband Christopher, 80, turned to the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign about an unrepaired hole in front of the homeowner's garages in Lakenham. 

The hole has been fenced off ever since it first appeared in 2017 - causing two garages to be blocked off at the back of Sunny Hill. 

This obstructed Mrs Humphries when she used to set off for work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before her retirement in June.

A hole which has been blocking some garages in Lakenham since 2017. Picture: Danielle Booden

A hole has been fenced off which has been obstructing some garages in Lakenham since 2017 - Credit: Danielle Booden

After the Evening News contacted Norwich City Council about the issue earlier this week, Mrs Humphries was pleased to see the council finally pay her a visit. 

She said: "Councillors came out to get a quote for the work on Tuesday. It's amazing how getting in touch with the Evening News meant they actually do something at last." 

Before this week, Mrs Humphries had tried to report the problem to the council numerous times, including three times over the summer, only to be repeatedly met with little to no response.

But the deadlock looks to have finally been broken. 

Mrs Humphries said: "The quote has gone through but they need to send it in. We were told it will be done this side of Christmas.

"We are really chuffed." 

Valerie Humphries and Larry Poly, from Lakenham, who's garages have been blocked by a hole since 201

Valerie Humphries and Larry Poly, from Lakenham, whose garages have been blocked by a hole since 2017 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich
  2. 2 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  3. 3 143-bed city centre HMO condemned by neighbours
  1. 4 Christmas market with gifts from around the world coming to Norwich
  2. 5 Engelbert Humperdinck cancels Norwich show due to illness
  3. 6 Heartbroken girl's desperate bid to keep alley cat
  4. 7 CCTV images released after robbery in Prince of Wales Road
  5. 8 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  6. 9 City folk fear stabbings could spell ongoing spike in crime
  7. 10 Woman carried CS gas canister to protect herself while dealing drugs

The gaping hole was caused by a water leak back in 2017. 

Anglian Water confirmed this was not an issue related to them after Mrs Humphries said the council and water board "had been going around in circles" over the hole.

"We don’t have any assets in front of the garages as our pipes are out in the road," a spokeswoman for the water company said. 

Norfolk County Council confirmed the hole has appeared on a cobbled section in front of the garages which is owned by the city council rather than being part of the public highway they are responsible for.

Norwich City Council has not commented.

Get in touch with the Evening News at eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk if you have an issue which needs resolving.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Video

Norwich make-up artist with 1m followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Norwich Live News

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Byline: Sonya Duncan

People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon