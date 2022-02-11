Infrastructure fears as housing and tree feeling project continues

The area where the trees have been cut and cleared along the Drayton High Road at Hellesdon for the Persimmon development - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

City folk are worried over a lack of existing facilities need to serve a new housing development near Norwich.

The Persimmon Homes project at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club in Hellesdon is a phased 1,000 home development which has proved contentious within the community.

A total of 157 homes will be built on the former Royal Norwich Golf Club to make up the second phase of the project after being approved by councillors in March 2021.

But Hellesdon county councillor Shelagh Gurney has raised fears over the demand this will place on services which are already under strain.

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

She said: "We need more dentists in Hellesdon. There is a private dentist but the NHS dentists are oversubscribed.

"The infrastructure and amenities need to meet the population growth but I think people are still not happy with what is going on.

The Persimmon development on the Drayton High Road at Hellesdon - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"I am acutely aware of people's concerns and as an active councillor I am doing all I can to minimise the effect of this housing estate on Hellesdon."

Mass tree felling is currently taking place along Drayton High Road as part of the plans to widen the road and create a bus lane to serve the new homes.

The area where the trees have been cut and cleared along the Drayton High Road at Hellesdon for the Persimmon development - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The parish council has been holding talks with Persimmon Homes over this issue and to receive updates on the progress of the site.

Parish clerk Russell Reeve said: "The parish councillors wanted to confirm for themselves that the former golf course site was being developed in accordance with the agreed design.

"And that there would be no unnecessary and additional damage to the environment, such as loss of trees, following the concerns being raised."

The area where the trees have been cut and cleared along the Drayton High Road at Hellesdon for the Persimmon development - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The council has sought reassurances over agreed developer contributions for the community's benefit.

A spokeswoman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: “The work currently being conducted at White Rose Park is required by the planning consent for the development to create a bus lane and pedestrian crossings as specified by Norfolk County Council.

“Work is expected to take a year to complete and will mostly be conducted under two-way traffic lights, with some night closures to complete road resurfacing, to minimise disruption to local people."