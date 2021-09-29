Public gets say over £440k ring road crossing options

Published: 10:36 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM September 29, 2021

People are being urged to have their say over crossing plans for Boundary Road in Norwich. Pictured: Boundary Road / Norfolk county councillor Martin Wilby. - Credit: Google Street View / Archant

People are being urged to have their say over two schemes which council bosses say will make crossing Norwich's busy ring road easier for pedestrians and cyclists.

Two options for Boundary Road, between Mile Cross and Hellesdon, have been put forward by Transport for Norwich.

Two crossing options for Boundary Road have been put forward. - Credit: Google Street View

The new cycle and pedestrian crossing, which would cost about £440,000, is planned on Boundary Road at its junction with B&Q.

Council bosses had initially only put forward one scheme, but, following criticism from county councillors, an alternative is also being consulted upon.

The B&Q crossing option. - Credit: Transport for Norwich

One option is to upgrade the junction at the B&Q car park, while retaining the existing pedestrian crossing on Boundary Road near the junction with Vera Road.

The proposals for the Vera Road crossing option. - Credit: Transport for Norwich

The other option is to install a new cycle crossing connecting Vera Road to Rye Avenue, which would also retain the same existing crossing.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and the county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Currently there are no crossings over this section of the outer ring road, meaning the project will provide a much-needed direct route for cyclists accessing the city from Hellesdon.

“Following feedback from the committee, both options retain the existing Vera Road crossing but we’d like to hear from those who live in or travel through the area on the proposals in general and which is their preferred option.

"Both are designed to create a safer and easier cycling route and improve crossing facilities for pedestrians at the junction with B&Q.”

Letters have been sent to people living nearby and the council wants to hear views by Sunday, October 10 via www.norfolk.gov.uk/boundaryroad

After that, the responses be reported back to the Transport for Norwich joint committee, made up of councillors from Norfolk, Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland councils, which will make a decision on which option, if any, to go for.

The money for the changes will be drawn from the £32m which was awarded to the Greater Norwich area, last year, through the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.