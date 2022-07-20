Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

The Food Warehouse will be opening in Longwater Retail Park in Norwich - Credit: Chris Bishop

Shoppers will be able to buy budget frozen food in bulk after councillors gave the stamp of approval to a national chain to open a new store.

The Food Warehouse, owned by Iceland Foods, applied to open a store in a 932sqm vacant unit in Longwater Retail Park, Costessey.

It has now been backed by South Norfolk Council.

It will be the second Food Warehouse store in Norwich after the frozen food giant opened a site in Hall Road in 2020.

The business was set up in 2014 by Iceland Foods and uses a wholesale model but customers do not need to become members.

It will open in what used to the Argos store in Longwater Retail Park and will employ 10 full-time and 30 part-time staff, according to planning documents.

Chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dan Burrill, Costesssey Town Council chairman, said: "Having more choice for shoppers has got to be a good thing. If it helps people save money that can only be good.

"Having an empty unit is not great. If we can get a new business into Costessey, that is beneficial."

Gary Blundell (left), a member of Costessey Town Council - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gary Blundell, another town council member who lives near the retail park, hoped the store could open in a couple of months.

He said: "Having a Food Warehouse is good for folk in Costessey because it gives them much more variety and choice. It will bring more customers.

"Anything that saves people money and limits how much they have to travel around for food is a bonus.

"It will make Costessey a desirable area for shopping. I think it is positive."

A new Aldi supermarket off nearby William Frost Way was given the go-ahead by the district council in April 2021 but building is yet to start.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) has also applied to develop a £2.3m food hall and market garden in the Norfolk Showground.

Mr Blundell said the extra developments would increase traffic in the area but planned road improvements including the pedestrian crossing over William Frost Way and Easton roundabout upgrade would help mitigate against any problems.

The Food Warehouse has around 150 stores across the country.

Other businesses in Longwater Retail Park include The Range, Sports Direct, Boots, Smyths Toys, Pets at Home and M&S Foodhall.



