Bargain food brand hoping to open second store in the city

The Food Warehouse could be opening a second store in Norwich - Credit: Chris Bishop

A frozen food business has its sights set on a second store in Norwich.

A large 932sqm vacant unit in Longwater Retail Park - formerly occupied by Argos - has seen plans put forward to South Norfolk Council by the Food Warehouse.

The former Argos site in Costessey moved into the nearby Sainsbury's supermarket around a year ago.

The Food Warehouse, owned by Iceland Foods, was set up in 2014 and has around 150 stores across the country including one in Hall Road.

Planning documents submitted to erect signage outside the store also reveals the site will employ 10 full-time staff and 30 part-time.

District and county councillor Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, who live in Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

If the plans are given the green light it will open later this year.

Gary Blundell, who lives on the nearby Queen's Hill estate and is vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "Empty units have a negative effect on areas generally. It will look nice when occupied and bring people into the area, which is good.

"It means more jobs are secured for people. It will be good if they employ local people."

Mr Blundell added both he and his wife, Costessey county and district councillor Sharon Blundell, liked the plans.

He added: "I cannot see any reason why it could be refused because the building is already there.

"The people who live here are looking forward to it. It is somewhere close to get products and food without driving far and provides a bit of competition to other sites."

The vice-chairman added the Food Warehouse was a destination store and would attract more traffic.

He said the area around the potential new Food Warehouse was dark and unlit despite there being a zebra crossing across the car park from Sainsbury's with some flashing beacons.

Mr Blundell believed the brand's owner Iceland Foods should talk with the landowners of the retail park, which is off the A47 southern bypass.

Longwater Retail Park - Credit: GoogleMaps

Other stores in the large retail park include The Range, Sports Direct, Boots, Smyths Toys, Pets at Home and M&S Foodhall.

A new Aldi store will also be built across from the suburban retail park, off William Frost Way, after plans were approved by the council in April 2021.







