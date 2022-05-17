When will work start on new Aldi store?

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey - Credit: Aldi

Hopes are growing that building work will start on a new supermarket near the A47 more than a year since councillors gave the green light.

Aldi got planning permission from South Norfolk Council to build a store off William Frost Way on Costessey's Longwater Business Park in April 2021 but the diggers are yet to move on to the 0.8 hectare plot.

The budget supermarket giant has applied to the district council for a non-material amendment to remove a condition in which underground tanks should be removed before building work starts on the former industrial site, according to planning documents.

But a report from Stirling Maynard Consulting Engineers, acting on behalf of Aldi, said: "The preference of Aldi is to leave these underground tanks in situ while initial works on the site commence.

"Phase one works essentially consist of construction of an access road across the site, drainage diversion and service installations.

"At a later stage phase two works consist of the construction of the Aldi store and associated infrastructure such as drainage and parking."

It added an environmental survey revealed there was "no evidence the underground tanks are negatively impacting groundwater or adjacent soils" which meant they could stay.

Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "I hope work will start soon. It does look silly because plans were approved over a year ago and nothing seems to have moved on. Everybody is looking forward to it. People want variety."

Another planning condition was a pedestrian crossing was built across William Frost Way from Aldi to Sainsbury's in Longwater Retail Park to either be paid for by Aldi and Persimmon Homes which is building around 800 homes in Easton.

Matt Tracey, growth and infrastructure group manager, said: “Aldi and Persimmon are required to deliver the new crossing facility on William Frost Way prior to the opening of the store and/or the first occupation of phase w of the residential development. Norfolk County Council has been working with both parties.

"The cost of the works will be shared by Aldi and Persimmon. It is anticipated the scheme will be delivered summer/autumn this year.”

Aldi was approached for comment but did not respond.