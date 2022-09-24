REVEALED: How much county council fined CityFibre for its work in city

CityFibre has been carrying out work in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is Charles Kitchin - Credit: Archant/CityFibre

The extent of a fine dished out to a broadband company carrying out work in the city has been revealed.

CityFibre has been punished by Norfolk County Council for its work in Hellesdon which is intended to provide improved broadband speeds up to 1,000 megabyte per second.

The work was previously described as "shoddy" by Hellesdon's Conservative county councillor Shelagh Gurney.

CityFibre responded saying it is doing all it can to ensure the works are completed with minimal disruption and that they are on track.

But a freedom of information (FOI) request submitted to the county council has shown how much the broadband company had to pay out in response to its initial efforts in Hellesdon this summer.

Barriers have been erected outside homes in Nursery Close in Hellesdon for broadband cabling to be installed - Credit: Ben Hardy

CityFibre was fined a total of £1,960 for fixed penalty notice offences and £500 for taking too long to complete their works.

The FOI response added: "Where Norfolk County Council find defective works, a defective reinstatement inspection regime commences which allows the council to charge £47.50 for each additional inspection it needs to undertake in relation to that defect.

"Norfolk County Council has completed and recharged £147.50 of defect inspections on CityFibre works in Hellesdon. Defective work is rectified at no cost to Norfolk County Council."

It is understood CityFibre has been made to redo its works in Hellesdon.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager for Norwich, said: “We are investing £50m to transform Norwich’s digital capabilities through the installation of our full fibre network which is well underway with work completed in several parts of the city already.

“This is a major undertaking and our team is doing all they can to ensure works are completed efficiently with minimal disruption to residents.

Charles Kitchin, manager of CityFibre in Norwich - Credit: CityFibre

"We are working in close cooperation with Norfolk County Council and while there have been some issues, the vast majority relate to administrative technicalities.

“Work is on track in the Hellesdon area and we ask residents to continue to bear with us as we deliver this essential infrastructure.”

CityFibre has networks across 65 towns and cities across the UK with plans to bring full fibre broadband to up to eight million homes by the end of 2025.