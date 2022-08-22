CityFibre fined by council for 'shoddy work' in suburb

CityFibre's work in Hellesdon has been described as "shoddy" by county councillor Shelagh Gurney, pictured inset - Credit: Ben Hardy/Norfolk County Council

The county council has issued a fine to a broadband company which is digging up streets across the city.

CityFibre is carrying out a £50m project in Norwich to provide improved broadband speeds up to 1,000 megabyte per second.

But the company has been punished by the county council for its work in Hellesdon.

The work has been described as "shoddy" by Conservative county councillor and Hellesdon Parish Council chairwoman Shelagh Gurney.

CityFibre has said all members of its build team are expected to deliver high standard works.

Barriers outside homes in Nursery Close in Hellesdon - Credit: Ben Hardy

CityFibre's contractor Telec is currently carrying out works in the likes of Nursery Close, Cottinghams Drive and Middleton's Lane.

However the work has not been up to scratch.

Mrs Gurney said: "CityFibre has been incredibly disappointing in Hellesdon. It has been really shoddy and they have been heavily fined by the county council.

"There have been a lot of issues with the tarmacking which has needed to be redone. There have been lots of trip hazards and debris leftover."

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Norfolk County Council

It has not been confirmed how much the fine was.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We always make sure that organisations carrying out work on our network do so safely and to the highest of standards.

"Where these standards aren't met we take action to get the work remedied and, like we have in this case, do have the power to issue fines."

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager for Norwich, said: “CityFibre is transforming Norwich’s digital capabilities with the rollout of a £50m full fibre network, bringing gigabit-speed broadband to the city.

Charles Kitchin, manager of CityFibre in Norwich - Credit: CityFibre

"All members of our build team are given full training before they carry out these essential works and are expected to deliver all works to high standards.

"On occasion, to maintain these standards, they will redo tarmacking to ensure these are consistently met.”

CityFibre has networks across 65 towns and cities across the UK with plans to bring full fibre broadband to up to eight million homes by the end of 2025.