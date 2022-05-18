City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes

Kayleigh Jane who lives in Waterloo Road was unable to leave her house on May 17 and 18. - Credit: Kayleigh Jane

Neighbours are having to battle their way out of their own front gardens after they were accidentally barricaded in by an internet company.

CityFibre put out barriers in Waterloo Road on May 17, but neighbours said the company had failed to warn them that their gardens would be inaccessible.

Kayleigh Jane was alarmed when she tried to leave her home but discovered the plastic fencing directly across her gate.

Not only that, Kayleigh’s bin had been put inside her garden so she was blocked in from both sides.

Kayleigh said: “I am disabled so I need access to the front garden.

Small work vehicles had been left outside the city gates. - Credit: Kayleigh Jane

“The workers were also either doing something on the path directly outside my gate or left small work vehicles on the path so at some points in the day we had no access at all.”

CityFibre has apologised for the disruption and added the barriers were necessary for health and safety.

Kayleigh said: “I have a fall alarm at home as I suffer from seizures so I need access to our front door at all times.

“I also need space and access for mobility reasons.”

On May 18, Kayleigh’s partner could not even get out for work and instead had to climb over the barricades.

Kayleigh added: “The crossing place also changes so much, it's like a maze, and it's confusing for the elderly people who live here.

"My son had to help an elderly lady who had gotten stuck inside the barricade and didn't know where to go."

“My son had to help an elderly lady who had gotten stuck inside the barricade and didn’t know where to go.”

She added: “We had zero notification, it’s just not on.”

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager for Norwich, said: “We are sorry to learn about the concerns raised by people living in Waterloo Road as we always endeavour to minimise disruption.

"Our build team is required to install barriers when construction is underway in line with health and safety protocols and is happy to move barriers and allow access when requested.

“We do everything in our power to inform residents well ahead of work starting and our build team will typically only be outside each home for a few days.”