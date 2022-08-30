Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022

The final list of roads across Norwich which will be closed on September 25 has been released - Credit: Colin Finch

Streets across the Norwich will close to vehicular traffic for one day in September as part of a car-free campaign.

For Car-Free Day 2022 - held on September 25 - temporary closures provide the opportunity for people to reconsider how they travel and for neighbours to come together and enjoy where they live.

Those living in the city applied for the day-long closures - which Norfolk County Council waived fees for in support of the initiative.

The global incentive also aims to encourage people to ditch their motors in favour of more sustainable modes of transport as part of a worldwide push to reduce carbon emissions.

The roads closed across the city as part of the scheme are: