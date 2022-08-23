Applications for road closures ahead of car-free day 2022 extended

Roads across Norwich - and Norfolk - will be closed to vehicular traffic on September 25 - Credit: Archant

People living in Norwich now have an extra week to sign up for this year's car-free initiative.

Car-Free Day - on September 25 - allows people to reconsider how they travel.

As part of the festivities, neighbours can apply for temporary road closures to create space for children to play safely where they live, and for neighbours to get to know each other.

Applications for road closures, which have been made free for the event by Norfolk County Council, have now been extended to this Friday, August 26 - four weeks before the event.

There are currently two confirmed road closures in Norwich - Highland Avenue and Britannia Road.

The global initiative aims to reanimate neighbourhoods as places for people, community and recreation.

It encourages people to ditch their motors in favour of more sustainable modes of transport as part of a push to reduce carbon emissions.