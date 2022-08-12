Neighbours urged to apply for road closures ahead of car-free day 2022

Matt White from Car-Free Norwich hopes that Car-Free Day 2022 is the biggest one to date - Credit: Archant/Matt White

Families across the city are being asked to get on board with this year's car-free initiative.

Car-Free Day, this year held on September 25, provides the opportunity for people to reconsider how they travel.

The global initiative also aims to reanimate neighbourhoods as places for people, community and recreation.

The initiative encourages people city and county-wide to ditch their vehicles in favour of more sustainable modes of transport as part of a worldwide push to reduce carbon emissions and close roads to vehicular traffic.

Matt White holding 'road open' sign - which shows that while play sessions do mean roads are closed to (most) cars, they also open up the street to lots of other activities. - Credit: Matt White

In support of the initiative, Norfolk County Council has waived fees for those applying for a temporary street closure in their community.

The deadline for applications for street closures is next Friday, August 19.

Matt White founded Car-Free Norwich in 2018 and is hoping 2022's Car-Free Day will be the biggest yet.

"It's a very exciting day," he said.

"It's grown and grown with each passing year."

He added: "Last year 12 city roads were closed which is enough to make a real impact.

The initiative aims to encourage people to use their cars less - Credit: Archant

"I'm hoping that more will sign up this year.

"We've done a lot of leafleting because we secured a grant for our ‘Play Streets’ project."

Thanks to temporary road closures to through traffic in place a safer space for children to play where they live is created - and allows for neighbours to get to know each other.

Road closures can be applied for all year round – but organisers Car-Free Norwich in conjunction with Norfolk County Council say Car-Free day is the perfect time to give it a try.

"We're hoping it will be a lovely community day," Matt added.

Councillor Martin Wilby (Cons), Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "We hope that this year’s Car-Free Day will be the best one yet with more people signing up to close their streets for the day to get together and spend time with neighbours.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"This day helps us in our aims of reducing air pollution and congestion on our roads and helps us to promote sustainable transport and encourage our communities to live active and healthy lives."