News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'What on earth!' - City folk baffled by obstacle cone stuck in pavement

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:39 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 4:10 PM January 24, 2022
A traffic cone has been concreted into the pavement in All Saints Green 

A traffic cone has been concreted into the pavement in All Saints Green - Credit: Archant

It's a favourite gag of the tipsy uni student - taking a traffic cone home after a boozy night out. 

But a cone concreted into a city centre pavement in Norwich is no laughing matter for those having to dodge around it. 

Mystery surrounds how the cone has been fixed into a post office manhole cover in All Saints Green. 

The Evening News was contacted about the problem as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign, which aims to resolve issues for folk across the city.

Colin Watts, 68, whose son lives in the street, first spotted the bizarre sight on Friday afternoon. 

The cone was first spotted in Norwich on Friday afternoon 

The cone was first spotted in Norwich on Friday afternoon - Credit: Ben Hardy

"My first thought was 'what on earth is a cone doing upside down in the pavement?', Mr Watts said.

"I saw someone having to skip around it as they nearly tripped over it.

"I would not be surprised if it sunk some of the pavement slabs around it. They have made a right mess of it." 

Not a sight you see every day 

Not a sight you see every day in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Fencing has been put up opposite the cone to store some of the materials being used for the roadworks nearby in St Stephen's Street. 

Giles Hayward-Smith, barista and manager of the Strangers Coffee branch at All Saints Green, said: "They have not even put a fence around the cone. It's laughable. 

Long Covid sufferer Giles Hayward-Smith on the difficulties of living with the long-term effects of the virus

Giles Hayward-Smith - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

  1. 1 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
  2. 2 Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park
  3. 3 Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop
  1. 4 Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife
  2. 5 Former City defender Klose training with Championship club
  3. 6 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
  4. 7 Neighbours saw homeowner using hosepipe to fight flames of school building
  5. 8 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  6. 9 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
  7. 10 Protest planned as anger grows against 725 homes plan

"There always seems to be lorries coming and going at the moment for the council work." 

Sally Clarke, 55, walks along the street every day on her way to work and described it as a hazard for pedestrians.

She said: "It's definitely an obstacle as cars use this road as a drop-off point in the morning. It is not a great situation if people are being forced to walk into the road.

"It's also not ideal for those who are blind or disabled.

"The pavement has been brittle for a while. It's very strange."  

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said it was the county council's responsibility to remove the cone from the pavement.

An upright traffic cone was placed next to the cemented cone by Monday lunchtime after the council was alerted to the obstacle. 

A county council spokeswoman said: “We are aware and Openreach have been informed that this needs to be made safe.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A neighbour has blamed the council for going too far when trimming down hedgerows between Thunder Lane and Pound Lane.

Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Proposed McDonalds restaurant in Sprowston

Burger off! Petition launched to scrap new McDonald's plan

Francis Redwood

person
Timothy Irven at his new stall on Norwich Market, Bun Box, selling sweet and savoury buns. Picture:

Five of Norwich's best takeaways according to our readers

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tom Moore was hit with a parking charge notice after he left his car in St Augustine's Gate Car Park

Tourist slapped with £100 parking fine for cash machine stop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon