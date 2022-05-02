Subscriber Exclusive
'Our life begins here' - Ukrainian family celebrates new home in Norwich
Published: 2:11 PM May 2, 2022
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A Ukrainian family have shared their joy after three days in Norwich.
Mark Pauley, 61, finally welcomed a family of three from Kyiv on Friday (April 29) after weeks of effort to get them here.
Marina Misiura, her mother Liydmula Misiura and her six-year-old son now call Branford Road in NR3 home.
