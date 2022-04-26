Hosts' plans ramp up with less than a week until Ukrainian guests arrive

Mark Pauley will house three Ukrainian guests at his Norwich home from Friday, April 29 - Credit: Mark Pauley

The beds are made, the pillows plumped and the pantry stocked with food.

And that's because host families in Norwich are set to welcome their guests from Ukraine later this week.

Both Mark Pauley of Branford Road and Stoke Holy Cross' Carol and John Wilkinson have been patiently waiting for visas to be approved before they can receive their new housemates.

And as a city that prospered in the 16th century thanks to an influx of immigrants fleeing persecution from the 'Low Countries', they pride themselves in carrying on Norwich's legacy as a city of welcoming strangers.

Retired project manager Mark, 61, will welcome a family of three from Kyiv on Friday.

Mark has hired a car to pick up Marina Misiura, her six-year-old son Zakhar Stoiakin and mother Liydmula Misiura from Kent.

Ukrainians Marina Misiura, 34, six-year-old Zakhar Stoiakin and Liydmula Misiura, 53, will be staying with Mark Pauley in his Norwich home when they arrive in the UK - Credit: Marina Misiura

He attended the jobs fair at The Forum last week to find employment opportunities for his guests ahead of their arrival.

His youngest lodger is now enrolled in Mousehold Infant and Nursery School and will start on Tuesday.

"I'm just putting together a new bed. There's still some school uniform to be arranged," he said.

Mark has bought a second bed so his guest family from Ukraine can live comfortably in Norwich - Credit: Mark Pauley

"I'm waiting for them to arrive to do a lot of things, rather than me trying to second-guess things and get it wrong.

"I've asked for a list of day one requirements and have suggested that whenever they're ready we'll take a trip into the city centre for supplies.

"I'll be doing a full spring clean of the house to make sure it's nice for them.

Mark Pauley will house three generations of a Ukrainian family fleeing the war from Friday - Credit: Mark Pauley

"I'm also going to buy them a TV and I've got some flags and bunting which I'm hanging."

Mark will get £350 a month for opening his home to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

He added: "I'm doing it purely because I can. I'm under no illusions that it's going to be difficult for all of us.

"As of Friday our lives will be very different."

Teacher Carol and her husband John Wilkinson will be welcoming Julia and her two sons from Kyiv next week now their visas have been approved.

Carol and John Wilkinson of Stoke Holy Cross, who will welcome a Ukrainian family into their home - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The couple were donated an ex-display bed from John Lewis to house the family.

Are you opening your home to Ukrainian refugees? Contact maya.derrick@archant.co.uk.

Simple Ukrainian phrases to welcome our guests

Hello

Добрий день

Dobri den

Welcome

Ласкаво просимо

Laskavo prosymo

Welcome to Norwich

Ласкаво просимо до Норвіча

Laskavo prosymo do Norvicha

Thank you

Дякую

Dyakuyu

Please

Будь ласка

Bood laska

How are you?

Як справи?

Jak spravy?

Do you have relatives/friends here?

Чи є у вас тут родичі/друзі?

Chi ye u vas tut rodichee/druzee?

Could you repeat?

Повторіть, будь ласка

Povtoreet, bood laska

Excuse me

Вибачте

vybachte

Goodbye

(Formally) (Informally)

До побачення Па-па

Do pobatchennja pa-pa





How to make Borscht

For those looking to extend hospitality in the form of food, why not try borscht, Ukraine's national dish, known for its distinctive deep red colour?

Borscht soup - Credit: Alamy/PA