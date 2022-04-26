Hosts' plans ramp up with less than a week until Ukrainian guests arrive
- Credit: Mark Pauley
The beds are made, the pillows plumped and the pantry stocked with food.
And that's because host families in Norwich are set to welcome their guests from Ukraine later this week.
Both Mark Pauley of Branford Road and Stoke Holy Cross' Carol and John Wilkinson have been patiently waiting for visas to be approved before they can receive their new housemates.
And as a city that prospered in the 16th century thanks to an influx of immigrants fleeing persecution from the 'Low Countries', they pride themselves in carrying on Norwich's legacy as a city of welcoming strangers.
Retired project manager Mark, 61, will welcome a family of three from Kyiv on Friday.
Mark has hired a car to pick up Marina Misiura, her six-year-old son Zakhar Stoiakin and mother Liydmula Misiura from Kent.
He attended the jobs fair at The Forum last week to find employment opportunities for his guests ahead of their arrival.
His youngest lodger is now enrolled in Mousehold Infant and Nursery School and will start on Tuesday.
Most Read
- 1 Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash
- 2 Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe
- 3 Coffee shop 'overwhelmed with love' after opening pizzeria
- 4 Man fined for punching and smashing pub door in city
- 5 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- 6 Norwich roadworks to know about this week
- 7 Fourth person arrested with victim still in hospital after Norwich stabbing
- 8 Norwich café planning more themed events after sell-out burger night
- 9 Hopes doctors' surgery could expand thanks to village development
- 10 Road in city suburb to close for two months
"I'm just putting together a new bed. There's still some school uniform to be arranged," he said.
"I'm waiting for them to arrive to do a lot of things, rather than me trying to second-guess things and get it wrong.
"I've asked for a list of day one requirements and have suggested that whenever they're ready we'll take a trip into the city centre for supplies.
"I'll be doing a full spring clean of the house to make sure it's nice for them.
"I'm also going to buy them a TV and I've got some flags and bunting which I'm hanging."
Mark will get £350 a month for opening his home to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
He added: "I'm doing it purely because I can. I'm under no illusions that it's going to be difficult for all of us.
"As of Friday our lives will be very different."
Teacher Carol and her husband John Wilkinson will be welcoming Julia and her two sons from Kyiv next week now their visas have been approved.
The couple were donated an ex-display bed from John Lewis to house the family.
Are you opening your home to Ukrainian refugees? Contact maya.derrick@archant.co.uk.
Simple Ukrainian phrases to welcome our guests
Hello
Добрий день
Dobri den
Welcome
Ласкаво просимо
Laskavo prosymo
Welcome to Norwich
Ласкаво просимо до Норвіча
Laskavo prosymo do Norvicha
Thank you
Дякую
Dyakuyu
Please
Будь ласка
Bood laska
How are you?
Як справи?
Jak spravy?
Do you have relatives/friends here?
Чи є у вас тут родичі/друзі?
Chi ye u vas tut rodichee/druzee?
Could you repeat?
Повторіть, будь ласка
Povtoreet, bood laska
Excuse me
Вибачте
vybachte
Goodbye
(Formally) (Informally)
До побачення Па-па
Do pobatchennja pa-pa
How to make Borscht
For those looking to extend hospitality in the form of food, why not try borscht, Ukraine's national dish, known for its distinctive deep red colour?
Heat two teaspoons of oil in a large pot on medium high heat. Add a pound of beef and brown lightly.
Add a chopped onion and soften for five minutes.
Add four cups of beef stock and simmer for about an hour and a half.
Roast four large beetroots and four carrots, cut into 1/4 inch pieces, at 200°C for 15 minutes. Add a large potato and roast for an additional 15 minutes.
Remove the meat from the pot and chop into bite-sized pieces and skim off any excess fat.
Return the pot to the stove and add four more cups of stock, the carrots, beets and potato. Add the meat to the pot, two cups of sliced cabbage, and a half cup of fresh dill. Simmer and cook for another 15 minutes.
Season to taste with vinegar, salt and freshly ground black pepper.