Garden cut-through woes ease up as awareness increased in estate
- Credit: Ben Hardy/Santos Photography
Homeowners in a new housing estate are relieved to see people no longer using their private gardens as cut-throughs.
Towler Drive, Southall Way and Randall Road in Sprowston's new Manor Park estate were the main roads affected with joggers and delivery drivers hopping over low fences on the boundaries of homes.
One jogger was seen cutting through a garden in Southall Way to get to Harrison's Woods with visible footprints left in the grass.
Another homeowner resorted to tying up string and putting a 'please keep off the grass' sign in Randall Road to stop delivery drivers and kids cutting through her garden from Atlantic Avenue.
But the message appears to have now got across as the problem eases up.
Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens said: "A lot of new estates like to be fairly open planned.
"Some people were questioning why they do not put a bigger fence up but this is something for the developer to sort out.
"I think it has now all been resolved and people understand these are not open green spaces to just walk around but people's gardens.
"Perhaps people were getting confused if they were not being told not to do it."
The Evening News wrote about the ongoing problem at the end of March as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign.
A 48-year-old man - who has lived in the estate for six years and did not wish to be named - said: "We do have a lot of people running around the estate which is fair enough.
"People did jump across the fence in Southall Way not realising it was someone's garden but I have not noticed anything recently."
He joked: "It is now only my cat which uses it as a cut through as far as I know."
Another anonymous 36-year-old man in Southall Way added: "People used to cut across my garden all the time - both kids and adults.
"Since the developers planted the hedge between here and Atlantic Avenue it seems to have stopped.
"I do not think it was done out of malice - just ignorance."
Have you got a problem and could do with our help? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.