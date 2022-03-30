Owners fuming after rogue jogger and kids use gardens as cut through

Joggers have used gardens in Sprowston as a cut through to get to the woods. Pictured inset is councillor Bill Couzens - Credit: Ben Hardy/Santos Photography

Homeowners have resorted to tying up string around their gardens in a bid to stop strangers wandering through their properties.

Some people living in the new Manor Park estate in Sprowston say the low fences around their homes are regularly ignored by joggers, delivery drivers and kids who trample through the property.

Many of the houses back on to Harrison's Wood with people using the gardens as a cut through to reach the space.

The Manor Park estate in Sprowston backs on to Harrison's Wood - Credit: Ben Hardy

One 38-year-old woman living in Randall Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's stressful as it is our gardens which we pay for. We had lots of problems last year with kids running across our front garden.

"It is no excuse whether they are joggers or kids. They climb all over it. I suffer from anxiety so I shut my blinds now so I don't have to see them."

Across the road a couple in their 30s - who also asked not to be named - have put up signs and string to stop people hopping over the fence and damaging their plants.

The new homes in Manor Park just off Atlantic Avenue - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

They said delivery drivers also use their garden - which backs on to Atlantic Avenue - as a cut through when they are unable to find their destination.

Ian Bird, 58, of Towler Drive, regularly watches a jogger cut through his neighbour's garden in Southall Way.

Mr Bird said: "My neighbour was even in her garden and someone just ran straight across.

"There's a track going through the grass now because it's used so much.

"The grass just off the side of the house is common land but it is not on to be running through her garden."

Sprowston town councillor, Bill Couzens, said: "I have been round parts of the estate when taking my granddaughter to White House Farm School.

"The estate seems quite open rather than the traditional rows of houses with clearly defined front and rear gardens and I have noted social media posts where mail has been put through the wrong doors."

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens who has lived in the town for 30 years - Credit: Santos Photography

Sprowston mayor John Ward (Cons), who is a district and county councillor for the town, said: "I'm not aware of this problem though perhaps higher fencing may need to be looked at."