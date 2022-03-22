Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

We'll Sort It: How Evening News campaign has fixed city problems

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:58 PM March 22, 2022
Broken clocks, dangerous hedges and missing double yellows are just a couple of issues this paper has already sorted

Broken clocks, dangerous hedges and missing double yellows are just a couple of issues this paper has already sorted - Credit: Archant

From getting vulnerable people their Covid boosters to sorting eyesore potholesuneven paving and more, bug bears of people across the city have been fixed in their droves thanks to the press.

Launched in October with the determination to make Norwich the best city it possibly can be, the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign has prompted action to be taken and problems resolved - whether big or small.

From missing road markings to health fears, here's just a handful of success stories to highlight the scheme's success as it nears its six-month anniversary.

The Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign launched in October last year

The Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign launched in October last year - Credit: Archant

The missing double-yellow lines

One of the Evening News' first 'We'll Sort It' victories came following the disappearance of double yellow lines in September in Unthank Road.

Their absence caused carnage after the busy city centre street was resurfaced.

The road was left without lines for a week, wreaking havoc as parked cars were plonked where the lines - denoting a no stop zone - once were.

Although remedied swiftly after the Evening News' intervention it was met with a haphazard finish, leaving gaps where vehicles had been left at the time of the works.

The initial delay to the work - and the shoddy workmanship initially thereafter - was slammed by business owners up and down the busy thoroughfare, expressing their mounting safety concerns.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
  2. 2 Two men charged in connection with life-threatening attack
  3. 3 Woman attacked during city mugging
  1. 4 City to lose ANOTHER bank branch
  2. 5 Forensic team seen at police incident in Norwich
  3. 6 Traders excited by plans to transform eyesore site into student flats
  4. 7 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
  5. 8 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
  6. 9 Derren Brown forced to postpone all his Norwich shows
  7. 10 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Jabs wait, sorted

Back in December, it was leaked by the Telegraph that some 300,000 housebound patients were yet to receive their Covid boosters. Norwich's David Morgan was one of them.

The 74-year-old - who lives alone in the city centre and suffers with heart, lung and kidney disease - told of how he was deemed to be high-risk, but had still not been able to receive his jab.

"It's been hard watching millions and millions of people get their jabs, and yet I’m always left until last," he said at the start of December.

"I’ve been trying for months to get my booster but I just keep being passed around different people."

This prompted the Evening News' to throw weight behind the house-bound city folk battling for boosters.

Mr Morgan then joined a cohort of other city-based patients in the same position to thank the 'We'll Sort It' campaign after finally getting his third dose later that month.

He said: "Before he left I asked the doctor why he came by so unexpected. He winked and said: ‘The power of the press’ and then he left."

Madeleine's 'obstacle course' garden

Those living at the Whitebeam Court complex in Motum Road, like 84-year-old Madeleine Carter, feared falling after paving became uneven outside their homes.

Likening the state of the pavement to an "obstacle course", Mrs Carter said that she didn't trust herself going outside, and had barely stepped out of her bungalow over a six-month period.

Her son Paul said that his was living in "fear" and had become completely reliant on others, and had asked Norwich City Council to clean up the area dozens of times since May of 2021.

Teams then replaced the path and installed new benches after the being pressured by the Evening News to ensure the safety of Whitebeam Court dwellers.

Eyesore 'mystery' hole

And an ongoing 'We'll Sort It' is the long-lived saga of the mysterious hole, which appeared outside a set of Lakenham garages in 2017, which is drawing to a close.

Fast forward five years and 74-year-old Valerie Humphries - who lives in neighbouring Suncroft with her husband Chris, 80 - got in touch with the team at the Evening News to get her out of the stalemate.

Mrs Humphries told the Evening News how she had reported the problem to the city council three times over the summer after the fencing was erected.

And these are just a handful of 'Sort Its' hurried along by our team.

Have you got a problem and could do with our help? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traffic tailback from the Sweet Briar Road roundabout. Picture: David Hannant

Council reschedules work around Sweet Briar Road to cut down disruption

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A man takes a look at the damage to his property following the 1987 storm.

Nostalgia

16 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in No

Work is 'progressing well' as £6.1m revamp of St Stephens Street continues

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon