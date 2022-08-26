Overflowing bins FINALLY cleared after stench wafts into city flats

Overflowing bins in Stone House Close have been cleared. Pictured inset is Catton Grove councillor Mike Stonard - Credit: Contributed

A huge build-up of rubbish over four weeks has finally been cleared after causing a stink for city tenants.

Piles of bin bags on top of communal bins in Stone House Close - located in Catton Grove - were prompting fears over rats and pests being attracted to the block of flats.

A 36-year-old tenant, who did not wish to be named, said the bins had not been cleared for four weeks and she thought the bin men were not clearing them due to safety hazard reasons.

She turned to the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to resolve problems for folk across the city.

And following pressure from the Evening News, national waste management company Biffa has confirmed the mess has been cleared this week.

A Biffa spokesman said: “The bins at the Stone House Close in Norwich were collected on Tuesday and services will continue as normal.”

It comes after bad smells from the bins had been wafting into the flats above.

A total of 14 households live in Stone House Close with Orbit being the housing association for the block.

Orbit confirmed it had liaised with its grounds maintenance and cleaning contractor to remove the waste.

It also said it would be following up the issue with Norwich City Council to ensure there is not an ongoing problem with waste.

It is understood non-household items dumped in the communal bin area are the responsibility of the housing association.

But the bins are scheduled to be collected on Tuesdays.

A previous collection had been missed due to a change in crew who were not familiar with that particular route.

Mike Stonard, Labour city councillor for Catton Grove, said: "The reasons the bins were not emptied was because they missed a bi-weekly round.

"I understand action is being taken immediately to empty the bins and hopefully to get them replaced."

The anonymous tenant said: "The smell has absolutely gone. It’s so much better and clearer in there now."

