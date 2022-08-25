A 'Filth' City: Does Norwich have a rubbish problem?

Special Report

A spate of litter and fly-tipping this summer is in danger of turning Norwich into a stinking rubbish tip.

That is the view of many across the city who believe the issue has grown to crisis levels during the hot, summer months.

The cost of bulky waste collection, the spike in home delivery packaging and challenges clearing fly-tipping from private land are among the issues cited for the challenges.

Cate Oliver, Labour city council cabinet member for environmental services, said city folk have been put off by waste charges as well as the cost of travelling to recycling centres.

She said: "As inflation and costs of living rise, people are having to chose between heating and eating.

Councillor Cate Oliver, cabinet member for environmental services - Credit: Norwich City Council

"Correct disposal of waste might come lower down the list of priorities. We do take enforcement action but would seek to educate people first."

A city council spokeswoman said the authority's environmental services teams have been "working incredibly hard to increase litter picking and street cleaning this summer".

It comes as a wardrobe was dumped in one of the communal bins for council home tenants in Cherry Close - which is located within Ms Oliver's ward - last week.

Michael Stewart-Watling, 75, who lives in Cherry Close said he heard a loud crash and went to investigate.

"It must have taken two people to lift that in. It's not like Arnold Schwarzenegger is walking around here," he said.

Michael Stewart-Watling who is angry over the lack of action on fly-tipping and rats on Cherry Close in Lakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Stewart-Watling said it can be difficult for some people to report fly-tipping via the city council website if they don't have access to technology.

Ms Oliver acknowledged a lack of gadgets can exclude some pensioners but the authority is looking into making the service more inclusive.

She also referred to issues with carboard packaging as more people turn to home deliveries.

Litter in Coslany Street this summer - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The cardboard can sometimes be hard to rip up but nearly everything gets delivered these days," the councillor said.

"The world has moved on and in some ways bins need to catch up.

"We have also had instances of litter in an area which is privately owned which is frustrating.

"Where there is possible drug taking, these people are not necessarily thinking about taking litter home when they are in the throes of addiction."

Rubbish left in an alleyway in the Sewell area of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

The Norwich South Recycling Centre, at Harford Bridge, and the Norwich North site, in Morse Avenue, have reuse shops that accept donations and will sell to raise money for a nominated charity.

Areas of the city such as Anderson's Meadow, Coslany Street, Langley Walk and Goodman Square have all seen problems with waste in recent weeks.

Green party city councillors would like Norwich City Council to provide free waste collections of large items for people on low incomes.

Sandra Bögelein, Green city councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "The council needs to review the number and size of public bins and, where needed, adjust how often bins are collected.

Green Norwich city councillor Sandra Bogelein. Photo: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

"During busy times and big events additional bins are needed and these should be provided by event organisers.

"In the long-term we also need to think about how overall levels of waste can be reduced and the city needs to develop a strategy to ensure that we use less packaging."

A city council spokeswoman said: "The council is progressing with plans to change the old-style public litter bins to dual litter and recycling bins which will help capacity and increase recycling opportunities, as well as working with city businesses to improve the presentation of trade waste for collection on the street.

“The warmer weather has drawn more people to our parks and the city centre.

The photos taken of the fly-tipping are a mixture of the alleyways on both the Plumstead estate and around Borrowdale Drive. - Credit: Matthew Brown

"While our teams continue to work as hard as they can to remove and reduce litter and fly-tipping, we cannot do this alone and need everyone else to play their part too."

A spokeswoman for South Norfolk and Broadland District Councils said a Help Hub has been known to pay for bulky waste collections on behalf of people who can’t afford it.

Frustration over no bin collection for a month

Stone House Close in the Catton Grove ward has seen a pile-up of rubbish on top of communal bins used by 14 households.

The bins have not been cleared for four weeks.

Orbit is the housing association for tenants living there.

A 36-year-old tenant, who did not wish to be named, said: "We could leave waste on the floor but we would just encourage pests like rats.

Overflowing communal bins in Stone House Close - Credit: Contributed

"The smell is pretty bad with this heat. The guy who lives directly above the bins said the smell is coming into his flat.

"The binmen are saying they cannot collect the bins because the bags on top are a safety hazard."

A spokesman for Orbit said: "We have liaised with our grounds maintenance and cleaning contractor to remove the waste as soon as possible and will follow-up with Norwich City Council to ensure there is not an ongoing issue."