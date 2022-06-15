Sorted! Evening News gets communal washing machines fixed

The washing machines and dryers at William White Place in Norwich have been seen to by a maintenance team, Orbit confirmed - Credit: Maya Derrick

Laundry facilities which serve a community of flats have been fixed following intervention from the Evening News.

The 60 flats at William White Place in Norwich have just three washing machines and two tumbler dyers on offer for those who live there.

Desperate dwellers turned to this paper's 'We'll Sort It' campaign in a bid to get the machines - often not in working order - fixed.

Those living in William White Place have complained that the washing machines have an issue with the hot water intake - Credit: Supplied

And to their delight an Orbit spokeswoman has confirmed contractors attended William White Place on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said: "On arrival, two washers and one dryer were working, leaving one faulty washer and one faulty dryer.

"There was an issue with a front user display board on the faulty washer which was repaired and is now operational.

William White Place, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"The remaining dryer requires a part which should resolve the issue it is experiencing.

"This is due to be fitted shortly."

Tenants confirmed that the fuse needed for the dryer was fitted on Tuesday, June 14.

Dawn Williment moved to William White Place while the machines were out of order.

Dawn Williment is William White Place's newest tenant - Credit: Maya Derrick

She said: "I'm a lot happier. I've managed to use the washing machines twice now since I moved in but used my nearby daughter-in-law's washing line to dry them both on.

"When all the machines are finally fixed, it will be brilliant. Super, even."

An Orbit spokeswoman confirmed last week that the company was "exploring the option of an additional drier and washing machine".

Those living in William White Place kicked up a stink when their shared laundry machines kept breaking - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It would be even better if we had more, though," she added.

"An extra washer and dryer would help but another two of each would be better for the amount of people.

"We can start using them with confidence then."

William White Place, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

She added she hopes now their ordeal has been publicised, it will encourage people with problems to approach providers - like Orbit - to get things fixed.

Neighbour Mark Sturman said although he is relieved that the machines are back up and running, he doesn't have much faith in how long they'll continue to work.

Mark Sturman called for Orbit, who runs William White Place, to replace the washing machines and tumble driers with newer models - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We'll see," he said.

"I understand that things don't always get fixed straight away but at the same time I've had to take my washing to a laundrette in industrial dryers.

"You could easily fit three commercial-grade washers and dryers in here."