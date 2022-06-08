Dodgy washing machines leave neighbours kicking up a stink

There are just three washing machines and two tumble driers that serve the 60 flats at William White Place - and the machines are regularly not of a working standard - Credit: Supplied

Desperate folk have turned to the Evening News in a bid to get broken, communal washing and drying machines sorted.

Riverside block William White Place, which is made up of 60 flats, has just three washing machines and two tumble driers that tenants can use.

But neighbours have aired their frustrations on how few machines they have between them - and claim they are frequently bust.

But now this newspaper has taken the neighbours' plight on as part of the 'We'll Sort It!' campaign - and the Evening News is demanding housing firm Orbit get the machines fixed.

One tenant, who did not wish to be named, said: "We are finding the washing machines and tumble dryers broken so often and not repaired.

"The two tumble dryers are currently not working and haven’t been running for a few months now. The washing machines have got an issue with the hot water intake.

"I’ve lived at my property for four years and have not known them to be serviced or cleaned professionally.

"They may be extremely over-used and need to be updated.

"We pay a service charge to use these facilities and are extremely frustrated as Orbit won’t fix these quickly or add extra machines in the laundry room but will be quick to take our payments each month.

"With the tumble dryers not working a lot of people are having to hang clothes indoors which are taking a lot longer to dry.

"Most of our properties have damp issues and we have no outside line facilities."

Dawn Williment moved into the block just last week and is already struggling to get her clothes clean and dry.

The retired civil servant said: "My son, who also lives here, took me in to the laundry to show me the room.

"When I went in, one of the driers wasn't working. One washing machine was being used and the other two had laundry left in them.

"It's a bit hit-and-miss.

"I'm desperate to do some washing.

"There are very few for the amount of flats.

"There's nowhere to air dry things here. I'm going to rely on those temperamental driers quite heavily.

"If I didn't have a car and couldn't go to a laundrette, I'd be stuck."

Dawn's neighbour Jordan Overson, 27, lives in William White Place with his wife and son.

He said: "I choose not to use them. When we first moved in five years ago they weren't up to the standard I'd want my clothes to be washed.

"When it comes to the service charge we pay, it's frustrating that you can't prove that you don't use the facilities."

Mark Sturman, who lives upstairs, has lived in William White Place for 17 years.

The 56-year-old said: "I've been told engineers are due out on Thursday.

"Up until a few years ago, you could go to the laundrette up Thorpe Road, but they're all few and far between these days.

"One of the driers is quite good and always heavily used because it heats up, but the other one doesn't kick any heat out.

"So you can have your clothes in there for ages but they still come out damp.

"Last time we had issues with them they did replace the whole lot, but that was eight years ago now.

"It's probably time for some new ones. It would be nice to have at least three of each."

A spokeswoman for Orbit said: "We are aware of the issues in relation to the communal laundry space and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

"We are actively addressing these issues and we are arranging a joint visit of our contractors, MPS and Multibrand, to resolve the issues customers are experiencing on this estate. We have instructed our contractors to attend as soon as possible and repair to faulty items.

"We’d like to reassure residents that we are exploring the option of an additional drier and washing machine, following a customer consultation regarding estates improvement works."