Sorted! Decaying tree which 'nearly killed' man axed down

Sorted! A decaying tree in Bately Court, Earlham, has finally been removed after months of delays. - Credit: David Cove

People living in a city estate have been dodging their way around a dead tree which has recently been dropping branches from a height.

David Cove had a close call with the tree in Earlham's Bately Court after a 14-foot piece of bough feel and missed the 65-year-old by "a couple of feet."

The tree has been shedding its branches for years and was finally declared unsafe for neighbours in the area back in October 2021.

The decaying tree was removed by the landowners, Anchor Hanover, last week. - Credit: David Cove

But after contacting the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign - which aims to resolve problems for folk across the city - Mr Cove was happy to hear the tree was finally getting the chop.

Mr Cove said: "It's down and there's only a stump left which is in the process of being removed.

"There's no longer any danger of falling branches now.

"Both myself, other neighbours here and the manager of the building are very grateful to the Evening News - it really did make a difference."

The tree at Bateley Court was condemned by a tree surgeon in October 2021 - Credit: David Cove

An application was originally put in to the city council back in October to get the plant chopped down but no action was taken.

A spokesman for Anchor Hanover, the owner of the land, said: "We're happy to report that as of Friday morning tree surgeons had already begun the removal process."

Mr Cove added: "I'm glad it's been sorted. I would hate to think someone could've been injured or, worse yet, killed because of it.

David Cove, 65 who lives in Bately Court in Earlham Road - Credit: David Cove

"The area is much safer now.

"Any innocent person could've been struck by something falling off the tree which should have been removed some time ago.

"The car park is very busy and there's always carers, families, or the elderly walking around.

One of the tree branches came dangerously close to hitting David Cove and his car - Credit: David Cove

"Now the threat of the tree has been taken away we can all get on with our lives and relax.

"The issue had been on our minds for quite some time so we're all really glad it's done."

Have you got a problem which needs sorting? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk