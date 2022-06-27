Decaying tree declared unsafe causing havoc amid falling branches

A tree which was declared dead and needed to be chopped down months ago is crumbling and its branches are falling on unsuspecting city folk.

The tree, in the car park of the Bately Court retirement flats in Earlham Road, has been shedding its branches year on year and was finally declared unsafe for neighbours in the area back in October 2021.

However the decaying timber is still present in the area and it's falling limbs are creating cause for concern.

David Cove standing with one of the bows which had fallen off the tree - Credit: David Cove

David Cove, who lives in Bately Court, had a near miss with the tree, saying: "I was getting out of my car and I must have walked only a few feet when I heard a noise above me.

"Next thing I knew this roughly 14-foot piece of bow from the tree had crashed just where I was standing.

"It missed both me, and my car, by only a couple of feet.

"If not for the sake of a couple of seconds it could have killed me."

So Mr Cove called the Evening News to see if our We’ll Sort It! Campaign could help solve the problem.

An application was put into the city council, by housing company Anchor Hanover, back in October 2021.

An Anchor Hanover spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that Anchor sent an application to Norwich City Council in October requesting for the tree to be removed.

"The application was made via ground control when they told us the tree needed to come down."

Mr Cove added: "The tree is shedding it's branches and it's dangerous.

Some cones have been placed around the tree to try and cordon it off - Credit: David Cove

"At the moment there's some cones around it - but people still have to park their cars underneath it.

"I'm not sure why something hasn't already been done to make our lives safer.

"Each day is a totally unnecessary risk to people because it's dead and it's going to come down."

A city council spokesman said: "The application to remove the tree has been approved following an inspection by the council’s arboriculture team.

"The owners of the land were notified of the decision by letter last week.

"They can now proceed with arranging for the tree on their land to be removed."