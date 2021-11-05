'Absolute disgrace' - Anger at state of garden at city flats

People living in a council-owned block of flats have demanded action after their garden became more like a jungle.

Michael Stewart-Watling, 74, of Cherry Close in Lakenham, said the bushes in the garden at the back of the flats are so overgrown that they are encroaching on to the footpath.

He said the drains are also covered with weeds but the city council is yet to give the garden which runs between Trafalgar Street and Southwell Road, a much-needed trim.

Michael Stewart-Watling has complained to the council over the state of the communal garden in Cherry Close - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Stewart-Watling said: "On certain parts of the pathway, you cannot get past. You have to step into the grass and get wet. It's a real mess.

"Some bushes have grown across doors.

"I have been living in this close for around 25 years and this is the worst it has ever been."

The pensioner claims he received a letter from the council on September 24 stating a housing officer would visit him on October 6 over the issue.

People are unable to get to their washing lines due to the state of the garden in Cherry Close, Lakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

But Mr Stewart-Watling said he never had a visit, and his latest complaint to the council on October 27 has also had no response so far.

He therefore turned to the Evening News as part of our We'll Sort It campaign, which aims to fix problems facing readers across the city.

Got a problem we might be able to help with? Get in touch with the Evening News. - Credit: Archant

"When you try and get in touch with the council, you can't get through to anyone," Mr Stewart-Watling bemoaned.

"It's an absolute disgrace."

Mr Stewart-Watling has previously been in contact with the council regarding an overgrown hedge at the front of his flat.

He said: "I was having a dispute saying I cannot cut it myself as I have a hernia and need to go to hospital.

"I was even told I would have to pay for it myself even though it is on communal land."

There have been ongoing issues with fly-tipping in Cherry Close, Lakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment about the overgrown garden.

Ward councillor Cate Oliver said: "I will chase it up. I am sure it's on the list of planned works and I will have a look and see when we estimate it will be done."

There have also been ongoing issues with fly-tipping and rats in Cherry Close.