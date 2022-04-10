Revealed: The worst-hit areas in Norwich for fly-tipping

The worst-hit areas in Norwich for fly-tippers have been revealed. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The neighbourhoods in Norwich worst-hit by fly-tippers have been revealed.

Norwich City Council has detailed the number of fly-tipping incidents and where they were recorded in the city between January 2019 and December 2021.

Suffolk Square near Unthank Road had the highest number of recorded fly-tipping events during the period with 679.

Bowers Avenue was in second with 486 incidents and Lefroy Avenue followed with 463.

The figures, obtained via a Freedom of Information request, showed that almost half of all fly-tipping incidents occurred in just 20 locations within the data period.

In total there were 9,334 fly-tipping events recorded.

Fly-tipping is a point of frustration for city folk and has even caused injury to a beloved pet.

One dog owner had to fork out £4,000 earlier this month after their dog ended up with shards of glass in his paw, requiring extensive surgery.

A pregnant woman in Larkman was forced to clear up her garden after fly-tippers left paint pots and construction waste there in March.

And in November last year, rats "the size of trainers" were spotted clambering over piles of waste dumped at Douro Place off Dereham Road.

Communal bins were found to be overflowing with waste and people were dumping items such as mattresses and old sofas next to them.

Norwich City Council has said they are working to identify ways of tackling fly-tipping across the city and understand the frustration it causes to locals.

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: “We want all residents to feel pride in the area they live and we appreciate that it’s frustrating when others spoil this with fly-tipping and other mess.

“The council will investigate all fly-tipping reports and any associated issues arising from them.

“Residents are encouraged to continue to report all issues when they happen so that we can resolve them as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been working to identify ways of tackling fly-tipping across the city and we’ll be reporting on this in the coming months alongside giving residents the opportunity to give us feedback on these services."