Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
- Credit: Denise Carlo
A man on a mission to stamp out city fly-tipping wants perpetrators prosecuted after rats "the size of trainers" were spotted clambering over piles of rubbish.
John Cena lives in a tower block in Duoro Place in Norwich.
The 48-year-old has reported 81 incidents of fly-tipping at the communal bins to Norwich City Council since June — often with photographic evidence — but claims nothing is being done to bring culprits to justice.
He said: "Since the council closed the Mile Cross dump and moved it to Horsham St Faith, people are constantly using Duoro Place's communal bins to dump their sofas and broken glass.
"There's only a handful of bins for dozens of people who live here to begin with, so fly-tipping leaves the bins overflowing and attracts rats as big as trainers.
"When I report it, the council clears it up pretty quickly. But after that I just get an email back saying 'case closed'. That's no good, we need prosecutions."
The council was approached for comment.
And Green councillor Jamie Osborn has echoed Mr Cena's calls for more enforcement against those responsible.
He is a member of the council's fly-tipping task force, which was established this year to look in to "best practice" for cracking down on the environmental blight.
He explained: "Fly-tipping is endemic in Norwich.
"The task and finish force to stop it was finally set up this year after the idea was first floated in 2019, but we've not met in months. Council officers have promised us the data we need to progress but they keep delaying.
"It's an insult to people who live here. Fly-tipping is a priority for them but the council doesn't seem to want to act on it.
"I've asked how many times reports of fly-tipping, with evidence, have been made to the council, and how many of those have resulted in prosecution.
"I've not had a response."
Mr Osborn said another way to reduce fly-tipping was to make the collection of bulky household waste free, instead of £30.
He explained: "Many people in the city don't have cars, so getting out to the tips is impossible for them."