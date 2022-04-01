Owner forced to fork out £4,000 after dog stepped in fly-tipped glass

Dog walkers throughout the city are fearing for their pet's welfare thanks to large amounts of glass littering the streets. - Credit: Submitted

City dog owners have had to pay the price for lazy fly-tippers who ditch dangerous glass bottles around the city.

Multiple dog owners have had to fork out thousands in the NR3 area after glass shards got stuck in their beloved pet's paws.

Andrea Waldron, who lives in Gertrude Road with her dog Yuki, said: "I was walking in West Earlham Woods when Yuki came out of the bushes licking his paw.

"There was blood everywhere.

Yuki had to have special brace to help heal him, while he recovered from his injury. - Credit: Andrea Waldron

"He had to have re-constructive surgery because some glass which had been left in the bush severed eight tendons in his paw."

Following surgery, check-ups and a leg brace, Andrea's bill came to £4,000.

Andrea Waldron, who lives in Gertrude Road, spent almost £4000 to help her dog recover from a serious injury. - Credit: Andrea Waldron

She added: "I never let him off the lead now - I just can't take the risk.

"I'm always worried. I don't understand why people think it's fun to smash things up and leave them."

Yuki has now made a full recovery, but Andrea Waldron still worries about taking him on walks. - Credit: Andrea Waldron

Andrea now regularly goes on clean up missions with Green councillor Gary Champion, who says recent items which have been discarded in NR3 include an old TV.

He said: "We do regular litter picks with Andrea whose lovely dog was injured because of fly-tipping like this television.

Gary Champion, city councillor for Sewell Ward. - Credit: Gary Champion

"It's a recurring issue that needs to be dealt with, as most of the time, glass is almost impossible to see.

"It doesn't take much to for a dog, or any other animal, to cut themselves."

Gary Champion found a smashed television in Gertrude Road, near the Sandy Park. - Credit: Gary Champion

Joanna Hazle, who also lives in NR3 with her two dogs, has also had to deal with multiple instances of dangerous debris.

She said: "One of my dogs, Vinnie, cut his foot on some glass back in February by The Artichoke.

"It cost about £1,000 just to get the glass out.

"We had to go to the vets every day for about a month for check-ups.

"It later got infected and turned into an abscess - it caused him a lot of trauma.

Joanna Hazle's two dogs, Vinnie and Fergus. - Credit: Joanna Hazle

"I just don't understand the mentality of someone who would smash a bottle on the floor in the first place.

"I've lived here nearly 10 years and never seen such litter - it's disgusting."