Man remains in serious condition and two others bailed after Norwich stabbings

Eight men were arrested following a brawl in Hemming Way in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Two people stabbed in a major incident in Norwich have been released on bail after being arrested.

The stabbings took place on Hemming Way in northwest Norwich at about 5pm on October 27.

One man in his 20s was found in the property with stab wounds, and two more with stab wounds were found in a group of five men on Marriotts Way.

Officers arrested all eight men, aged in their 20s and 30s, including those with stab wounds.

The five without wounds were questioned and released on bail with conditions to leave Norfolk, only to return when responding to bail.

Two of those stabbed have been discharged from hospital and were questioned.

Both were released on bail, one with conditions to leave Norfolk, and the other to stay at a Norwich address and not go near Hemming Way.

The third man stabbed remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He will be questioned following his release.

Police said that they were treating none of those involved in the stabbing incident as victims.

Enquiries are ongoing and Norfolk Police are asking any witnesses or those with information to come forward.

You can contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 332 of 27 October 2021.

You can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.