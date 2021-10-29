Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way on Wednesday evening - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have confirmed that none of the people involved in a Norwich multiple stabbing are being treated solely as victims - including those left in hospital.

Five men that were arrested in connection with a multiple stabbing in Norwich have been released on bail, on the condition that they leave Norfolk and only return to respond to their bails.

On Wednesday evening, police were called to Hemming Way, where a man in his 20s was found stabbed at the address.

Shortly after the East of England Ambulance were called to Marriott's Way after five men in their 20s and 30s were found. Two of which had suffered stab wounds.

Armed police were deployed to the scene.

Three men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where they remain in a serious but not life-threatening condition after suffering stab wounds. And officers have confirmed they are not being treated solely as victims.

Police enquiries led to eight men in their 20s and 30s to be arrested, including the three being treated for stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and will be conducting searches today in the Marriott’s Way area, where a police cordon remains in place.

“At this stage in our investigation, we are not treating any of those involved as victims. We have a number of active lines of enquiry, including whether those involved are linked to county lines drug activity and we are working to explore this.”

“We would like to thank members of the public for their understanding, given that the area cordoned off is a popular walking destination. The cordon in Hemming Way has now been lifted.

“We reiterate our plea for those who have concerns to speak with local officers, who continue to patrol the areas.”

Earlier this week, neighbours spoke of the shockwaves the incident had sent through the estate, but also described feeling reassured by police continuing investigations.

The men involved are from the London area.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 332 of 27 October 2021.