Multiple people believed to have been stabbed in city

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:42 PM October 27, 2021    Updated: 8:59 PM October 27, 2021
Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Multiple people are believed to have been stabbed at a house in Norwich.

Following reports that three people have been stabbed, a number of police units rushed to an address in Hemming Way.

Police remained at the scene at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Police remained at the scene at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Police subsequently blocked off nearby Marriott's Way which is close to Wensum Park and advised people to avoid the area.

The scene of the incident.

The road of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "We believe a stabbing has occurred. There are three people in hospital and three people are currently detained."

As of 8.30pm on Wednesday evening, police remained at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

person