Multiple people believed to have been stabbed in city

Published: 8:42 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 8:59 PM October 27, 2021

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Multiple people are believed to have been stabbed at a house in Norwich.

Following reports that three people have been stabbed, a number of police units rushed to an address in Hemming Way.

Police remained at the scene at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Sean Galea-Pace

Police subsequently blocked off nearby Marriott's Way which is close to Wensum Park and advised people to avoid the area.

The road of the incident. - Credit: Sean Galea-Pace

A police spokeswoman said: "We believe a stabbing has occurred. There are three people in hospital and three people are currently detained."

As of 8.30pm on Wednesday evening, police remained at the scene.

