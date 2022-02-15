Teenagers accused of Joe Dix murder to stand trial in September

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Three teenagers are set to stand trial later this year for the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich.

The 18-year-old died after being found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green in Mile Cross on January 28.

The opening of an inquest into his death was told he died as the result of a stab wound to his torso.

Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, have been charged with his murder.

Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

All three defendants appeared at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 15) when Judge Anthony Bate provisionally fixed a date for a trial, which is expected to last two weeks, for September 12.

The teenagers, who are all in custody, are expected to submit pleas to the charges at a further hearing in the first week of May.

The custody time limit for all three was extended until September 23. There was no application for bail with the court told there was substantial risk of flight or further offences.

