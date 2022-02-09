Murdered Norwich teen died from shock after stabbing, inquest hears

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A teenager stabbed in a Norwich street died as a result of a wound to his body, an inquest has heard.

Joe Dix, 18, was found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green on January 28.

Following treatment by paramedics at the scene, he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died later the same day.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroners Court on Wednesday.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said his cause of death had been given as hypovolemic shock following a stab wound to his torso.

Police have refused to be drawn on the circumstances surrounding his stabbing.

Ms Thompson said a full inquest would not take place until more details of the investigations had been provided.

The inquest was adjourned for a further hearing on August 8.

Following his death, Mr Dix's family released a statement stating: "Our world has been torn apart and Joe will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, many friends and his puppy.”