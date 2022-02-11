Three teenagers charged in connection with murder of Joe Dix

Breaking

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports 18-year-old Mr Dix had been stabbed.

Benjamin Gil, 18, of Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, of Bracondale, Norwich and a 17-year-old boy from Norwich who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder in connection with the incident after being arrested on Thursday, February 10.

A post-mortem examination later established the cause of death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a comprehensive picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 12.